Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,949 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3,107.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $198.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.97 and a 200-day moving average of $161.41. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

