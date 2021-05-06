MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Insider Sells $57,108.08 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stuart Naylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $89,361.80.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. Research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

