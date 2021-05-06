Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Cut by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 124,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $77.46. 515,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,865,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

