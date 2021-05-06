Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 388,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,865,690. The firm has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

