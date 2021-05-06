Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors

Aaron Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 636,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,865,690. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

