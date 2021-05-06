Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Plans $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.632 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Mercury General has increased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Shares of Mercury General stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,318. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercury General stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

