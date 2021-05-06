Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Meridian stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Meridian has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $161.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. Meridian had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meridian by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Meridian by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Meridian by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Meridian by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

