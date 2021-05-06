Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 6,355.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTOR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

