Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Meritor updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.150-2.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.15 to $2.30 EPS.

NYSE MTOR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. 481,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

