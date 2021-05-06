Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $27.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRUS. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Merus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $809.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after buying an additional 411,862 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.