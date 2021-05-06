Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Merus in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRUS. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Merus stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.