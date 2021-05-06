Metal Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Metal has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Metal coin can now be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00006755 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $245.66 million and approximately $41.17 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00082477 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00077367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00064907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.39 or 0.00797889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00102722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.15 or 0.08919021 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.