Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.90 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €8.90 ($10.47) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on B4B3. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.63 ($10.15).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of B4B3 traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €10.30 ($12.12). 3,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. Metro has a 52 week low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 million and a PE ratio of 6.26.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.