M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider John W. Foley Sells 6,681 Shares of Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG) insider John W. Foley sold 6,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £14,364.15 ($18,766.85).

On Thursday, April 1st, John W. Foley sold 377,543 shares of M&G stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total value of £785,289.44 ($1,025,985.68).

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 216 ($2.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.93. M&G plc has a one year low of GBX 108.90 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 231.70 ($3.03). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 212.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 194.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 238 ($3.11) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

