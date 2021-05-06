M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&G from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 1,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

