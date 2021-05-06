MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MGP Ingredients updated its FY21 guidance to $2.05 to $2.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,805. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $526,009 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.