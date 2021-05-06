Michael Goldsworthy Purchases 20,000 Shares of Silex Systems Limited (ASX:SLX) Stock

Silex Systems Limited (ASX:SLX) insider Michael Goldsworthy purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$22,000.00 ($15,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Silex Systems Company Profile

Silex Systems Limited researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. The company also develops cREO technology for the integration of various compound semiconductor devices with silicon wafer-based production techniques. Silex Systems Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

