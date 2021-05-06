Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.15 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

