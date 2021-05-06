Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $246.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.08 and a 200-day moving average of $229.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $175.68 and a 52 week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

