Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $427.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce $427.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $423.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $413.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

MAA traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.04. 596,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $158.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,435,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,234,000 after buying an additional 50,714 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,901,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

