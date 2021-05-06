Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MPB. Stephens began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

MPB stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $229.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.