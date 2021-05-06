Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend by 33.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.36. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $631.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. Analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSBI shares. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $278,964.44. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,223 shares of company stock valued at $582,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

