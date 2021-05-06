Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSST. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,967,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,181,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,165,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13,474.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 197,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 196,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 408,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $52.41.

