Minot Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $394.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $146,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,062.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,332.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

