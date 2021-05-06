Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,559,314,000 after acquiring an additional 132,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after buying an additional 97,605 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $357.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $359.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

