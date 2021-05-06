Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 3,454 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 387.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,191,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after acquiring an additional 947,309 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

