Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 24 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $578.34 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $295.41 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $571.22 and a 200 day moving average of $545.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.