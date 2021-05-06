Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RQI opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

