Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSC. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.