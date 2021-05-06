Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $2,389,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 163,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.18.

PYPL opened at $247.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $290.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

