Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,151 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,088,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,404,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 99,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.