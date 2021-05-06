Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 1.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.32% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.91. 602,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,040,930. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

