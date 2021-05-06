Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,632 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.10% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,674 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the period.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $280,385.97. Following the transaction, the president now owns 743,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,910,056.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,097 shares of company stock worth $2,279,466. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRHC traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.70. 5,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,283. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.