Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

UNH stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $414.90. 60,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,536. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $412.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.