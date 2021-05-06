Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Proofpoint accounts for about 1.7% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth about $69,388,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFPT traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $171.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.98. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

