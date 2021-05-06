Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 4,807 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,125,863. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

