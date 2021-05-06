Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for $502.25 or 0.00892759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $35.12 million and $187,893.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00074867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00274033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $666.82 or 0.01185282 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00030713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.34 or 0.00786267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,330.91 or 1.00128511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 69,927 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.