Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AON by 21.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AON by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 64,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $2,936,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.27.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $254.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,451. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.46. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $176.38 and a 1 year high of $255.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

