Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,134,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Lam Research by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $613.98. 34,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,618. The company has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $240.34 and a 12-month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

