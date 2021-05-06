Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $878,514,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.24. The stock had a trading volume of 148,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,255. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $239.33. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.84 and its 200 day moving average is $197.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

