Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $6.91 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.7% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.54 on Thursday, reaching $481.15. The company had a trading volume of 93,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,416. The firm has a market cap of $229.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.01 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $490.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,673 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

