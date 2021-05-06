Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in FedEx by 2,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in FedEx by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,251 shares of company stock worth $38,573,231 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

FedEx stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.58. The stock had a trading volume of 77,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,998. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $309.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

