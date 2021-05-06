Mitchell Capital Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.0% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,856. The firm has a market cap of $181.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $260.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.