Mizuho Cuts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $116.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $119.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $91.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.07.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after acquiring an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after acquiring an additional 140,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 54,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

