Mizuho Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $225.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $192.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $190.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of -359.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

