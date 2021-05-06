Mizuho Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $128.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.94.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $115.78 on Monday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $116.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12. The stock has a market cap of $204.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.