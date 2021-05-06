Mizuho Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,259.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3,201.53. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,320.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.