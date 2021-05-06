Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RKDA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.62. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $1.29. The company had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

