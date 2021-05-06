Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 629,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,876,000 after acquiring an additional 321,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 111,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 91,236 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $7,013,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,582,000.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $84.14.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

