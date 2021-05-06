Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $120.60.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

